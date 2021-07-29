Infrastructure to be improved in government schools that got additional admissions

Chennai :

With admissions in the State-run schools have further increased this year, the Tamil Nadu government had drawn a detailed plan to improve the infrastructure of all its institutions based on the additional enrollment of the students.





The School Education Department's move to improve the infrastructure of its schools also came against the backdrop of retaining private school students, who had enrolled in state-run schools.





Accordingly, the improvement of the infrastructure includes constructing additional classrooms, recruiting teachers based on the requirement, setting up additional toilet facilities, and improving IT labs.





A senior official from the School Education Department told DT NEXT that at present more than 45,000 government and government-aided schools were functioning across the State and catering education to more than 65 lakh students.





"It has been roughly identified that infrastructure of more than 7,000 schools, which have got additional admissions this academic year, should have to be improved", he added.





He also pointed out that about four lakh additional admissions were reported across all the government and government-aided schools this academic year. "Since the admissions process will be over, the exact figure of new student's enrollment will also be derived shortly", he said.





Stating that all the district education officers were already asked to inspect and identify the state-run schools, which need infrastructure improvement due to additional admissions, the official said: "they were also instructed to prepare a detailed work plan and identifying budget for it".





Claiming that all the school development works will be carried out shortly on a priority basis as per the requirement, he said "the government is already in the process of recruiting teachers, who were on the waitlist".





The official also said that the district education officers were also told to identify land grabbing of government schools. "All the lands, which was illegally occupied will be recovered immediately". He pointed out since the schools were closed for more than one year, it was also reported by the district education officials that many lands of the institutions have encroached.