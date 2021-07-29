Centre awaits State govt word on second city airport

Chennai :

The Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, VK Singh on Wednesday informed the Upper House of the Parliament that the TN government has identified two locations, Mamandur and Parandur for development of a second airport in Chennai. The Minister was responding to DMK MP P Wilson in the Rajya Sabha.





“The response from the State government regarding the finalisation of the site is awaited,” Singh added. While Mamandur village is in the Tiruvannamalai district, located on Kancheepuram-Vandavasi Road, Parandur is in Kancheepuram district at a distance of 60 km from Meenambakkam. Also adding that modification of storm water drains for mitigating flood at Chennai airport for Rs 209 crore would be completed by August 2023, Singh said the construction of two Rapid Exit Taxiways for the main runway (07/25) and straightening of B-Taxiway as parallel Taxi Track suitable for Code-E aircraft at Chennai International Airport for Rs 98 crore would be over by October 2021. The Minister set October 2022 deadline for completing the Rs 951 crore new terminal and apron construction at Tiruchy airport, where works to the tune of Rs 421 crore are over. Also, a new departure terminal building would be completed at Coimbatore airport (Rs 146 crore) by December 2023.