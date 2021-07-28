Expert committee setup for revival of MSMEs

Chennai :

According to the GO, the expert committee will have a Chairperson and 12 members including five five government officials related to industries department and banking. N Sunderadevan, retired IAS officer and former Secretary of Industries department, has been appointed as Chairperson of the committee.





M Vijayabaskar, Professor at Madras Institute of Developmental Studies, Bindu Anand, Co-founder and Chairperson of Dvara Trusst, N Balasubramanium, former Chairman and MD of Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), Hemalatha Annamalai, Co-founder and Ex-CEO of Ampere Vehicles and Past Chair of TIE Women, Israr Ahamed, Regional Chairman, Federation of Indian Export Organisation and R Anand, former member of RBI Committee on Asset Reconstruction Companies were appointed as members apart from five ex-officio members such as Secretaries of Finance department, Industries department, MSME department, Industries Commissioner and Chairman of State Level Bankers Committee.





The committee will study the challenges faced by the MSME sector in the state in general and not just during COVID-19 period, will suggest immediate, medium and long-term measures for revival of MSME sector, to identify the problems in MSME financing and recommend methods to ease the flow of credit, to recommend measure to improve ease of doing business for MSMEs in the state and so on.





The committee has been given three months time to submit their report.