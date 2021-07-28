Veteran communist leader Sankariah to receive first 'Thagaisal Tamizhar' award

Chennai :

The state government, on Wednesday, announced 'Thagaisal Tamizhar' (meaning outstanding Tamilian in English) award to senior CPI(M) leader N Sankraiah.





The award was announced after Chief Minister M K Stalin held a meeting with members of the jury committee consisting of Minister for Tamil Official Languages, Tamil Culture and Archaeology Thangam Thennarasu, and Chief Secretary V Iraianbu, in Secretariat, on Wednesday. The award which carries a cash price of Rs 10 lakh and a certificate will be handed over to Sankariah by Chief Minister on Independence day.





'Thagaisal Tamizhar' award, which was announced on Tuesday, is the highest award of the state government, and Sankariah, a three-time MLA will be the first recipient of the award. Sankariah who joined the communist party in his college days served in prison four years before independence and became MLA for the first time in 1967.





He also served in various positions in CPI(M) including state secretary in 1995. Sankariah is known for his efforts to bring ration shops in rural areas during the rule of former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran.





Stalin and DMK share a close bond with the communist leader as recently, Stalin visited Sankariah and greeted him on the occasion of his centenary birthday.