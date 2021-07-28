HC seeks to vaccinate disabled persons in the State by Sept 21

Chennai :

The Madras high court has sought the state to ensure that all persons with disabilities (PWD) residing in the state are completely vaccinated as expeditiously as possible and preferably by the end of Sept 2021 subject to the appropriate gap between the two doses being maintained.





The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy made the observation after perusing the status report filed by the state on special measures being adopted by the state to vaccinate persons with disabilities.





“The report reveals that as on July 21, 2021, 1,10,222 persons with disabilities have been vaccinated across 38 districts in the state.





More than 11,700 PwD have been vaccinated in Chennai,” the bench recorded.





It also pointed out that it is evident that almost all of the vaccinations pertain to the first dose apart from 2408 persons who are in institutional care who have received both doses of covaxin.





However, on holding that in the light of the appropriate prompt action taken by the state as evident by status report filed, the bench disposed of the plea on noting that it may have outlived its purpose.





“In the unlikely event that the second doses are not administered, the petitioners have liberty to bring such matter to the notice of the court by way of a fresh petition,” the bench added.