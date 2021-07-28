Classes for senior TN Engineering students to begin from August 18

Chennai :

With Tamil Nadu government is yet to take a decision on the opening of Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) in the State due to COVID-19the pandemic situation, online classes for the Under Graduate (UG) engineering students from the second year to final year will begin from August 18.





A decision was taken by Anna University after getting permission from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) in this regard.





At present, Anna University has four campuses, 13 constituent colleges, three regional campuses situated in Tirunelveli, Madurai, and Coimbatore, and more than 500 government, government-aided and self-financing colleges were also affiliated with the institution.





A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that the semester online classes will begin from August 18 for second, third, and final year students, who were pursuing various engineering courses.





"The classes will continue till November 30", he said adding "it was also planned to conduct the practical exams from December 2".





Pointing out that the semester exam will also begin from December 13, the official said "it was also planned to begin next semester classes from January 19, 2022.





Stating that at present, more than 3.7 lakh engineering students were on the roll in Anna University and its affiliated colleges, the official, however, said that the dates were subject to be changed based on the state government's announcement of the beginning of physical classes.





He also said that the authorities were conducting a series of review meetings with the health experts on the possibilities of reopening colleges for senior students as the state is limping back to normalcy from the COVID-19 pandemic situation.





"The authorities have also instructed the management of HEIs to also ensure that their students should have got at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccination so that they would be safe when they come to physical classes", he said.





On the engineering admissions for the first-year students, he said the counselling for the freshers would start from September 7 after publishing the rank list on September 4. "Begining of classes for the first-year students would be decided after completing the counselling and accordingly, a notification would be issued in this regard", he added.