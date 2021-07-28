TN government announces a new award for contribution to the state

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced a new annual "Thagaisal Tamilar" award in recognition of those who have made great contributions to the state as well as for Tamils.





The award consists of Rs 10 lakh cash and a certificate.





Chief Minister M.K. Stalin ordered the initiation of the new award, and a committee, headed by him, was set up to select the recipient.





A statement from the Chief Minister's office said that the committee will also comprise state Industries, Tamil language, and Culture minister, Thangam Thenarasu, and Chief Secretary, V. Irai Anbu.





The Chief Minister will present the award during the Independence Day celebrations, the statement said.





The DMK had, in its election manifesto, said that if it comes to power, the party would announce an award for those who have made great contributions to the state as well as for the Tamil community.