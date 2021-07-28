HC extends life of interim orders to August 31

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy ordered extension based on the concerns raised by lawyers practising in district courts that the functioning of courts everywhere has not resumed, to the extent that it allowed cases like bail applications to be taken up immediately.





“Since all courts in the State, including the High Court, are only opening up in phases and since appearance in the physical form is still not unrestricted, it is necessary that the earlier order of May 17 should be continued at least for a further period of four weeks,” the bench held.





“However, orders pertaining to removal of encroachment and the like may be given effect to and the orders referred to in paragraph 2, clauses ii and vii para 2 of the May 17 order will not be extended,” the court added while reiterating that the order would be in force till August 31. The matter has been listed again in the last week of August.