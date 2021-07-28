Hepatitis infections increase by 6pc during pandemic

Chennai :

Considering the importance of the matter, this year’s WHO theme is ‘Hepatitis can’t wait’, conveying the urgency of efforts needed to eliminate hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030. The infection of the liver is classified as hepatitis A, B, C and D. Among these, A and D are short term infections and gets cured within a few days or weeks, whereas B and C stay in the body for a longer period. Without proper treatment, it can stay for years and manifest as liver cirrhosis or liver cancer. It is transmitted through blood.





“A study shows that there are 300 million people suffering from chronic hepatitis across the world. The number of infections and deaths has not decreased even during the pandemic-induced lockdown; it has only increased by six per cent,” said Prof Dr Kapali Neelamekam, senior surgeon, (gastro and minimal access surgery), Fortis Malar Hospital.





Hepatitis is the second most common infection responsible for a high mortality rate following tuberculosis, with a 96 per cent mortality rate in hepatitis B and C. Similar to COVID-19, hepatitis vaccination is the only way of prevention.





“People should be vaccinated for hepatitis B in three doses in an interval of one month and six months. However, for hepatitis C, there is no vaccination but it can be prevented by screening in the community,” said Dr Elan Kumaran, head, Liver Diseases and Transplant Centre, Kauvery Hospital.





“Identifying a person with hepatitis is not so easy. It can be identified only when a person is donating blood or when the patient starts showing symptoms,” he added.