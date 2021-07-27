PMO visit by AIADMK leaders strengthens TN alliance equations

Chennai :

Political pundits observe that both the BJP and the Congress will continue to be in the AIADMK and DMK alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as there is no visible tension after the election results. “In my view, the DMK is comfortable with the Congress and CM Stalin gives importance to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi by meeting them in Delhi.





In TN, alliance parties MDMK, VCK and left parties have agreed on the leadership of DMK. So, the DMK alliance is intact and likely to continue till 2024 LS polls,” observed political commentator Raveendran Duraisamy. On the other hand, the AIADMK after losing the polls is politically reaching out to the BJP led centre and there are no signs of fissure between them.





The PMK also has less option to switch the alliance camp thanks to the presence of VCK in the DMK led alliance,” Duraisamy said adding that there are no visible signs of alliance breakups in TN. The recent comment by AIADMK strongman C Ve Shanmugham in Villupuram stating that the AIADMK lost the assembly polls because the BJP was downplayed by the AIADMK, as the Dravidian party wants to travel along with the BJP, recalled Duraisamy.





The AIADMK believes that there are benefits for them from the BJP led centre and this bonhomie is essential for the AIADMK, which is facing vigilance and anti-corruption probes by the DMK led government, observed political commentator and advocate Thamizh Mani. What happened in Pondicherry can happen in Tamil Nadu and the DMK should be careful with the BJP.





Further BJP can try to destabilise the DMK and to counter the political equilibrium the NDA alliance will continue, Thamizh Mani opined. The centre has enforcement agencies that can influence the state parties and its corrupt MLAs and this tactic had been an age-old practice of national parties in the centre, added Thamizh Mani.