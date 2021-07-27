Vaccination camps for factory workers in Krishnagiri soon

Chennai :

The department was prepared to handle the situation if there is a surge in COVID cases in the event of a third wave, added the Minister who was in the district on Monday to conduct a review meeting of the prevention measures.





“Private hospitals were allocated 30 lakh doses for the months of June and July, but have procured 19 lakh doses. Of that, only 14 lakh doses were administered so far. Overall utilisation is only about 10 per cent. Using CSR funds, we will be able to encourage more vaccinations in the private sector,” said Minister Subramanian.





The department would launch screening programme for non-communicable diseases in Krishnagiri in the coming days, he said. More than 20 lakh people in the State suffer from diabetes and hypertension and have been taking medications from the primary health centres. However, due to the pandemic, many of them could not continue medications and reported higher COVID mortality.





“The Mission Director of National Health Mission has initiated the process of screening people for non-communicable diseases. There are many others who are not screened and unaware of their diabetes and hypertension levels. We would be able to save more lives with the new screening programme,” he added.