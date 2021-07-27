1,785 new cases in TN, further decline expected

Chennai :

The daily numbers are expected to further decline in the coming days as Coimbatore, which has the highest number of cases, has also been seeing a decline in the past few weeks. The number of cases in Coimbatore stood at 164, while Erode reported 127 and Chennai 122.





The test positivity rate (TPR) in TN stands at 1.3 per cent, with the highest of 3 per cent in Cuddalore, followed by 2.6 per cent in Thanjavur. As many as 1,36,505 more people were tested in the past 24 hours.





The number of active cases in the State was 22,762 on Monday, with the highest of 2,028 in Coimbatore. All other districts reported less than 2,000 active cases. Currently, Chennai has 1,502 active cases.





At least 26 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday, with 21 deaths in government hospitals. The death toll in the State stands at 33,937. As many as 2,361 people were discharged from several hospitals, taking the total recoveries to 24,93,583.







