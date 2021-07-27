CM asks officials to develop real time data for TN

In a review meeting with officials of Planning and Development Department, Chief Minister MK Stalin asked the officials to develop real time data in which the details of the schemes, the amount spent on them, the possible time period for completion of developmental schemes and so on will be available.
The Chief Minister also advised the officials to devise long-term plans for the state once in 10 years and to incorporate suitable changes once in five years according to the latest trend.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Stalin handed over appointment orders for sub-inspectors and junior scientific officers in Tamil Nadu Forensic Department.
He also appreciated the forensic department and said that the department aides greatly in finding out evidences related to a case.
