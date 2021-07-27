Family of 3 jumps into farm well in suicide pact, body of man missing

Tiruvannamalai :

Trigger Warning: The following content may cause emotional distress.





According to police, Santhiraj (45) a medical shop owner of Nallavanpalayam in Tiruvannamalai district came to visit the temple of the family deity at Mandakolathur near Chetpet on July 23 with wife Meera (40) and son Devakumar (23). On Sunday, residents passing through the farm well were shocked to find a woman’s body floating in the water and immediately informed the police. Policemen along with fire service personnel pulled out the bodies of Meera and her son Devakumar, but they were unable to locate the body of Santhiraj. A note left near the well revealed that they were committing suicide due to debt. However, as Santhiraj’s body was not found, fire service personnel used a farm motor to pump out all the water. But, they were still unable to locate Santhiraj’s body in the mud. Hence, police are now investigating whether Santhiraj had a change of mind at the last minute and fled the scene after his wife and son died. Investigations are continuing.