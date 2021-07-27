Alcoholic head constable commits suicide in Dindigul

Madurai :

Trigger Warning: The following content may cause emotional distress.





The deceased has been identified as M Rathnagiri (51), sources said. The victim’s wife and children were shocked to find him hanging from a rope in a bedroom. On learning about the incident, Vedsandur police inspected the scene of crime and held inquiries. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the victim was a chronic alcoholic and often engaged in drunken quarrel with his wife Nagajothi, a school headmistress.





Sources said the head constable took 15 days leave and spent time in a de-addiction centre to give up alcohol and returned home recently. He again started quarreling with his family members in a drunken mood and a frustrated Nagajothi threatened to end her life if he did not give up alcohol and shut her room door in anger.





In the middle of night, Rathnagiri knocked on her room door repeatedly. As there’s no response, Rathnagiri made up his mind to end his life and committed suicide by hanging in his room. When his wife tried to come out of her room, she could not, since the door got stuck. Based on Nagajothi’s complaint, Vedasandur police have filed a case.