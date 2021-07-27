Retd Tangedco employee held for threatening neighbour over gambling issues

In an incident related to high stake gambling in remote villages near Pernambut, a retired Tangedco employee was arrested and remanded to custody for issuing death threats to a neighbour, on Monday.
Vellore: Police said that Nageswaran (73) a retired Tangedco employee and resident of Pernambut town owned land in Erukampattu village which he had rented out to the gambling mafia. Participants consumed liquor and threw the bottles into the neighbouring land owned by one Rajesh. When Rajesh questioned Nageswaran about this, the latter reportedly threatened him with dire consequences. Rajesh complained to the Pernambut town police who registered a case immediately and arrested Nageswaran.
