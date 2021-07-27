Locals say gambling regular activity in villages abutting Vaniyambadi forests

Vellore :

Pernambut inspector Venketesan and special branch HC Selvaraj were shifted as the former as station in charge failed to inform his district superiors while the latter as an intelligence gathering official failed to bring to his superior’s notice the rampant gambling in the area. While Selvaraj was suspended on Sunday for negligence, inspector Venketesan is facing an inquiry by Vellore range DIG Babu. Meanwhile, Vellore and Tirupattur police have started combing the area seeking hideouts where high stakes gambling took place.





Tirupattur police also recovered 3 high end cars reportedly pledged by players who were unable to come up with the required money when they lost.





Meanwhile, Pernambut locals wonder why district top brass were unaware of the gambling which was common knowledge. Morasapalli, a village located midway on the Gudiyattam – Pernambut Road is a gambling hub as it abuts forest area. “All of us know that anything is possible in these areas be it poaching and illegal hunting of wild animals, illicit distillation or gambling. The dense mangroves make it the ideal environment for such activities and as forest tracks to such areas are known only to a few and hence is an ideal location for such illegal activities,” said a local resident seeking anonymity.





The notorious gambling spot attracts customers from Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry and Kerala, said a source. “This can be seen from vehicles with other state number plates parked on roads while the occupants are taken to gambling locations by henchmen of the organisers on two wheelers,” the source added. The organisers also have ‘spotters’ to check for policemen. “Other state participants come armed with pistols as they will carry large wads of cash,” a source added.





“Ullae, Veliyae” is the preferred card game, said a source alleging that nearly Rs 2 crore changes hands on any single day. Police and the press are kept at bay by greasing palms and “that is the reason why despite the issue being common knowledge no action has been taken till date,” he added.