Man killed for warning lovers,2 youth held in Thanjavur

Two youth who had reportedly murdered a man who warned one of them against a love affair were arrested in Thanjavur on Monday.
Thiruchirapalli: S Santhosh (23), a van driver from Burma Colony in Thanjavur was in love with a girl from the same area and the family members of the girl who came to know about it, asked their relative G Selvanathan (38) to warn Santhosh. Since then, Selvanathan had reportedly warned Santhosh and asked him to leave the girl. Irked by it, Santhosh conspired to kill Selvanathan. He informed Selvanathan that he has broken-up with the girl and invited him to a party. He also sought help from his friend R Amaresh (23). on Sunday night Selvanathan went to the Thanjavur bypass road at Vilar where the duo had invited him and they started to consume liquor. When Selvanathan lost consciousness, the two youth assaulted him with an machete. Selvanathan died on the spot. Police retrieved the body and arrested both Santhosh and Amaresh on Monday.
