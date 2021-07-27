Watchman killed for denying 4 space to drink

Thiruchirapalli :

Jayapal (74), a resident from Vijayalakshmi Nagar in Thanjavur was working as a night watchman at a private firm. On July 19, Dharmaraj, the brother of the company owner who came to the firm found Jayapal dead in a pool of blood and soon passed on the information to the Ammapettai police.





The police retrieved the body and registered a case and were investigating, but there was no clue about the death.





Meanwhile, Thanjavur SP Deshmukh Shekhar Sanjay formed a special team and a team led by District Crime Branch Inspectors Muthu Kumar and Kannan to probe the murder. The special team which inspected the CCTV footage secured Senthil Kumar (37) from Valamarkottai, Kumar (50) of Vandikaran Theru, Vijayakumar (39) from Narthankudi and Jagaseedsan (34) on suspicion and conducted an inquiry on Sunday.





The suspects then confessed to the team that they had gone to the private firm on July 18 night and asked the victim Jayapal to permit them to consume liquor near the entrance. But, the watchman Jayapal refused permission and asked them to leave the spot.





Irritated by his refusal, the gang grabbed a huge stone and dropped it on Jayapal in which he died on the spot. Police arrested all the four on Monday. Further investigations are on.