Mayiladuthurai ryots urge Collector to open purchase centre in Villiyanallur village

Thiruchirapalli :

According to the members of Sembian Uzhavar Mandram, Kuthalam in Mayiladuthurai district, there was a temporary DPC functioning at a dried lake at Villiyanallur village which used to function during the harvest time for over 40 years. However, based on the recent order that no such units should function on waterbodies, the DPC was closed.





As over 500 farmers of the village are in dire need of a DPC at their village, the panchayat president Selvaraj identified alternate land at Vadivudaiyammal temple premises for establishing the DPC. “Otherwise, the farmers have to travel for more than 15 km to the nearest DPC which would delay the procurement process affecting the farmers,” said Selvaraj.





TNCSC officials visited the spot and promised to recommend it to Collector to start the DPC soon. But, the process has been unusually delayed, claimed Selvaraj. Due to it, half of the harvest has been stored along the roads. Highlighting their demand farmers led by Selvaraj approached Collector R Lalitha and submitted a petition demanding to instruct the TNCSC officials to speed up establishment of the DPC.