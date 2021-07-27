Distribution of original Class 12 mark sheets to begin soon

As the admissions to higher education courses begins in the state, distribution of original Class 12 mark sheets would begin shortly.
Chennai: Producing Class 12 original mark sheets for reference at the time of getting admitted to the college is the prerequisite for the students. At present, students were downloading their Class 12 mark sheets from the Directorate of Government Examinations portal to apply for pursuing higher education courses in the colleges. A senior official from the School Education Department said that as the results for Class 12 were announced last week, the process of printing mark sheets has already started. “As it is mandatory for the students to submit original certificates for reference at the time of admission to the colleges, the distribution of the mark sheets will begin within a weeks’ time,” he claimed. He said the Class 12 mark sheets would be sent directly to the schools and the management of the institutions will distribute them to its students. “Students will also have the choice of getting corrected mark sheets if there was a printing mistake,” he added.
Conversations