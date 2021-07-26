SP gifts constable with tab to motivate hobby on collecting news on police department

Chennai :

Constable Mubarak Ali in Madurai received a tab from Superintendent of Police, S Saravanan, now heading Organised Crime Intelligence Unit, Chennai as a surprise gift on July 23.





Both are working in different units, but the officer found the constable's hobby a useful one to the department.





"He is kind of ready reckoner. We may remember an incident, but may not be sure about the details. If we contact him, he usually will have details" noted SP Saravanan, when this newspaper asked him the reason behind such a gift to a constable.





Besides, his mobile phone screen was broken last month. So I thought it would be right kind of gadget for him to continue with his valuable work, SP added.





When the SP sir asked me certain details I could not give him immediately because of broken mobile screen. I repaired it and managed to give the information next day evening, recalled Mubarak Ali.





"I was confused when I got a call from SP's office in Chennai asking for my address. I gave my address and I got a courier next day. And it was a tab. I was really pleasantly surprised" said Mubarak Ali, 31, a 2013 batch constable now attached to Madurai AR.





He believes that it was a recognition for his work on collecting news on police department, which he had been doing for the last three years. It is highly motivating for constable like me, he told DT Next.