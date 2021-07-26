AMMK to protest against Karnataka government over Mekedatu

Chennai :

AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Monday announced that its party would protest against the Karnataka government for its efforts to construct the controversial Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery river. In a statement, the former MLA said that the river has been a lifeline for Tamil Nadu and any construction of the dam in the upstream river would affect the riparian rights of Tamil Nadu. The protest will be held in Thanjavur on August 6 and the event will condemn the Karnataka government and also urge the Centre and state to take preventive steps that will stop Karnataka from building the reservoir. Dhinakaran also urged the party workers representing the ward, district and state units to participate in the event in large numbers. The event will be led by Dhinakaran, the AMMK statement said.





Meanwhile, AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami have started reaching out to the BJP leaders in the union government seeking their intervention on Cauvery row between TN and Karnataka.