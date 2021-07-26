Implement Vanniyar reservation in college admission- PMK to govt

Chennai :

"I was disappointed at seeing the announcement for admission for Engineering courses made by Directorate of Technical Education in which there is no mention of Vanniyar reservation. Similarly, in the announcement of the Directorate of College Education for admission in Arts and Science colleges, there is no information on Vanniyar reservation. Denying reservation for Vanniyars in social injustice", said Ramadoss, in a statement, who also questioned whether the announcements are made with the knowledge of Chief Minister M K Stalin.





Ramadoss also said that after the Vanniyar Reservation Bill was passed in the assembly by the former AIADMK government, the Backward and Most Backward Classes Welfare Department issued a circular to implement reservation in all the government educational institutions and government offices following which Vanniyar reservation was followed in law college admission and the admission for Ph.D.





Under the circumstance, the absence of details of the Vanniyar reservation in both the announcements has come as a shocker to him and Ramadoss has urged the state government to withdraw both the announcements and to release fresh announcements with details of Vanniyar reservation in the announcements.