Centre seeks a week to implement State reservation in AIQ seats in medical admissions to UG and PG courses

Chennai :

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing before Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy made the submission that the centre’s decision in such regard is in an advanced stage and set to be decided within a week. Following this, the first bench adjourned the case to next Tuesday.





The submission by the Union was in response to a contempt plea moved by the DMK that the union had grossly failed in implementing the high court order of July 27, 2020, in implementing the State adopted reservation of 69 percent in the seats surrendered by TN under AIQ seats for medical admissions from this academic year.





Based on this, the bench during the previous hearing had held “the Union's attempt to not implement the OBC reservation quota in respect of the AIQ seats in the State in the academic year 2021-22 appears to be contumacious, in derogation of the order dated July 27, 2020, passed by this Court and contrary to the representation made before the Supreme Court as recorded in the order dated October 26, 2020.





”The bench in its earlier order had also recorded “Prima facie, it is completely unacceptable that despite the Union representing before the Supreme Court that the OBC reservation quota as per the 1993 State Act would be implemented in AIQ seats in TN as per the July 27, 2020 passed by this court, the Union would now not implement the reservation on the specious ruse that the Saloni Kumari matter had first to be decided by the Supreme Court.” “In the first place, the matter pertaining to the OBC reservation quota for AIQ seats in TN came to be taken up for final decision and was finally decided pursuant to the observation of Supreme Court order of July 13, 2020 to the effect that the issue involved in the Saloni Kumari case would not stand in the way of the matter being decided by this court,” the bench had recorded.