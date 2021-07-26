UG admissions in Higher Educational Institutions in TN begins on a bright note

Chennai :

Accordingly, online applications were made available for the courses in Arts, Science, Vocational, and Engineering streams.





A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that this year also admissions are a completely online process that includes registration, payments, choice filling, allotment, and confirmation.





He said students could download their Class XII mark sheets, which were made available online by the Directorate of Government Examination, and upload them while applying for admissions in the colleges.





"Filling of applications can also be done through the admission facilitation center at all government Arts and Science Colleges", he said, adding "even for Engineering admissions, student's facilitation centres have been established across all the districts".





The official also pointed out that private Arts and Science colleges across the State have also started receiving applications through online mode.





According to him, this year submission of applications through online mode was made easy so that students should adopt only a few steps to upload the required documents including mark sheets." In order to make things simple and systematic, the filing of applications is carried out in easy steps", he added.





"August eight would be the last date for filing applications for Arts and Science courses", he said, adding "similarly, for engineering courses, the last date of enrollment is August 24".





He said that the rank list will be published on their respective college websites one day after the last date of filing the applications. However, the official said that still there was no information from the government on when to open the colleges after the admission process.





"Authorities were discussing with the health experts on a regular basis to see the possibilities of reopening universities and colleges since the state is slowly limping back to normal from the COVID-19 pandemic situation", he said.