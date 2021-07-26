OPS leaves for Delhi, to meet PM

Chennai :

Though there was no official statement from the party, AIADMK sources said that Panneerselvam, who was accompanied by a family member, is also likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.





With Panneerselvam’s son and MP Raveendranath Kumar already in Delhi, he is expected to raise the Mekedatu dam issue and also discuss the latest political situation in the State with Modi.





The sources further said that Deputy party Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, who is in Salem, is also expected to leave for the national capital. He will be accompanied by former Ministers SP Velumani and P Thangamani. AIADMK senior party members were invited to Delhi for the house warming function of Raveendranath Kumar, who has been allotted a MP residence in the national capital, the sources added.