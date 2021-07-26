TPR in all districts below 3 per cent

Chennai :

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the State stood at 1.3 per cent, with all districts reporting less than 3 per cent TPR. The highest of 2.9 per cent was reported in Cuddalore, followed by 2.4 per cent in Thanjavur.





A further decline was reported in the number of active cases. The State has 23,364 active cases, with the highest of 2,133 in Coimbatore and 1,586 in Erode.





On Sunday, 169 new cases were reported in Coimbatore, followed by 130 in Erode and 126 in Chennai. As many as 22 deaths were reported in TN, with the highest of four deaths in Coimbatore, while three were recorded in Chennai. The death toll in State stands at 33,911.





As many as 2,447 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State on Sunday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 24,91,222. A total of 1,43,403 more people were tested in the past 24 hours.







