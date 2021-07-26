Nearly 35,000 cusecs reach Biligundlu

Coimbatore :

It remained at 28,000 cusecs on Saturday evening and increased gradually following heavy discharge from Karnataka due to continuous rain in the catchment areas. The storage level in both KRS and Kabini dams have reached comfortable positions due to monsoon rains.





Meanwhile, the inflow realised at Mettur dam has also increased to 19,665 cusecs on Sunday at 8 am. It was 6,841 cusecs on Saturday morning. The storage level in the dam stood at 73.270 feet as against its full reservoir level of 120 feet. Storage level in the dam is expected to go up in the coming days. Around 12,000 cusecs of water has been released from the dam for Delta irrigation.