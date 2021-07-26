Time extended for collecting COVID aid

Chennai :

Accordingly, those who could not collect the cash assistance and grocery items for June due to various reasons including COVID-19 infection can collect them from the PDS shops from August 1, after informing the district supplies officer and obtaining permission.





The scheme of distributing Rs 4,000 per family was announced by DMK in its election manifesto in view of the hardships they faced due to the COVID pandemic, and after coming to power Rs 2,000 was distributed in May and another Rs 2,000 was distributed in June. Similarly, the state government also announced a kit of 14 assorted grocery items in June.





Ninety-nine per cent of the beneficiaries have received the aid while for the remaining cards, July 31 was the cut-off date.





Similarly, the state government announced that new ration cards will be issued within 15 days of applying and around three lakh applications were received for the new cards. The government said that while the process of issuing ration cards is in progress, steps have been taken to issue essential products and food items for the new cards from August 1.





“All necessary technical arrangements have been made to ensure that the distribution of essential commodities and food items for the newly distributed ration cards will commence from August 1 across the state,” said the order.