MP gets Stalin’s pat for 2 yrs’ report card

Chennai :

A first-time MP, Wilson won the appreciation of Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu as well as Chief Minister MK Stalin for ensuring 100 per cent attendance in the three Parliamentary committees he is in and 97 per cent attendance in the Upper House debates.





His prompt participation came to light when the advocate-politician submitted his two-year performance report as MP to Stalin and posted the same on a website exclusively created for it.





“On the eve of my 2 years in Parliament, I submitted my performance report to my leader Hon’ble Thalaivar @mkstalin: 97% attendance, 100% attendance in 3 committees, 91 debates, 75 question, 10 special mentions and 3 private members bills including abolishing #NEET,” Wilson tweeted.





Speaking to DT Next, Wilson said: “I was asked to submit a report of my performance at the time of nomination by the party leadership. Some of our MPs have given monthly reports too. Some have given yearly reports. I have given it for two years now. Our leader, TN Chief Minister MK Stalin, appreciated me for my performance.” Wilson also admitted that the party leadership seeks reports every time a meeting of the party MPs takes place. Apart from Wilson, DMK Lok Sabha MP from Central Chennai, Dayanidhi Maran, had posted his performance report for public viewing.