FB post on waging religious war: NIA conducts searches in 6 places in TN

Chennai :

The agency said on Sunday that its officials conducted searches at six locations in four districts – Thanjavur, Madurai, Theni and Tirunelveli – at the residence of arrested accused Abdullah alias Saravankumar and his associates.





During the operation, 22 digital devices, including mobile phones, hard disks, memory cards, pen drives, laptops and many booklets containing allegedly incriminating materials were recovered.





The case is related to the FIR registered in Theppakulam police station in Madurai, that Abdullah had posted incendiary messages on Facebook on March 23 and 25 instigating people on religious grounds to wage war against India, thus threatening the unity, security and sovereignty of India. The case was later taken over by NIA.





The central agency’s FIR claimed that it has been revealed that the accused is a supporter of Hizb-ul-Tahrir. Through his Facebook posts, he had aimed to instigate others to wage violent Jihad with the aim to establish Islamic rule in India, the NIA alleged.