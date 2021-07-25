Assembly centenary on Aug 2, MK portrait to be unveiled

Chennai :

“President Ram Nath Kovind, Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister MK Stalin would participate in the function during which the portrait of five-time chief minister and former DMK president M Karunanidhi would also be unveiled,” Speaker M Appavu said.





Guv prorogues Assembly





Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday prorogued the State Assembly session, which commenced on May 11.