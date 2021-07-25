Create more water storage points: CM

Chennai :

Chairing a review of the Department’s projects, Stalin on Saturday asked the officials to give priority to developing new water bodies, especially construction of check dams to augment the water capacity of the state and desilting water bodies in the interest of farmers.





Stalin also reviewed the special desilting projects executed in Cauvery delta districts, Athikadavu - Avinashi, Mettur - Sarabanga irrigation projects and groundwater recharge projects apart from repair, renovation and restoration works. World Bank funded Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernisation project and Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Projects, Karumeniyaru - Nambiyar interlinking were also taken up for review during the meeting attended by Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan and Chief Secretary Iraianbu.