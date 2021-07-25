TN logs 1,819 fresh cases, 27 deaths, TPR slightly up

Chennai :

The positivity rate in the State rose from 1.3 per cent on Friday to 1.4 per cent on Saturday. The highest TPR is currently in Cuddalore with a three per cent positivity rate.





On Saturday, Coimbatore recorded 175 new cases, Erode 132, and Chennai 127. Currently, there are 24,025 active cases in the State, with the highest of 2,222 reported in Coimbatore, followed by 1,684 in Erode.





A total of 27 COVID deaths, including five in private hospitals were reported 19 on Saturday, taking the total toll in State to 33,889. In the past 24 hours, 1,40,897 people were tested for the virus in the State.







