DGP lauds Namakkal Police’s shortfilm on cyber fraud awareness

Chennai :

The film by Namakkal police won a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and the one made by Virudhunagar police, which was declared the second best, won Rs 30,000. Salem and Tirupattur districts shared third place and cash prize of Rs 20,000.





The 3-minute-49-second long film made by the Namakkal police managed to include a majority of cyberspace related crimes being reported. It conveyed a strong message to people not to fall prey to the invisible fraudsters.





Social media addiction, online game addiction, OTP fraud, job fraud, rumour mongering are some of the issues highlighted in the film followed by the address by the district police superintendent, who said that cyber-related crimes should be immediately reported to emergency helpline 155260.





The police chief has instructed all the superintendents to create awareness of the cyber fraud emergency helpline, said an senior official.