Raids on my premises mere vendetta: Ex-min

Thiruchirapalli :

Speaking to reporters, the former minister MR Vijayabaskar said, both the party Coordinator and the Deputy Coordinator have already condemned the raids executed at his house and the factories and the both charged that it was just a political vendetta, he said. Stating that he has maintained proper accounts at all his establishments for the money the DVAC seized, the former minister said, after being summoned by the DVAC, he would produce the documents, he said. “It was an expected raid and we are ready to face it legally”, he said.





He said that he does not have own houses at Karur and Chennai. Meanwhile, he charged that the Karur DMK has been torturing elected AIADMK members in the local body. “This apart, the AIADMK union members in transport department have been transferred to far away places and the DMK’s atrocity will end soon,” said Vijayabhaskar.