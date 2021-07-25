Elephants damage banana plantation in Thandikudi village near Kodaikanal

Madurai :

An affected farmer, V Ashok of Kodalangadu village, on Saturday said a tusker damaged some portions of the banana plantation. It seems to be the only elephant moving around the village and the tusker left a large footprint.





He said the movement of elephant poses a serious threat to the local community as it might attack people anytime and such attacks could even cause a fatal blow to anybody.





Fearing any elephant attack, plantation workers have not made it to worksites.





The farmers could somehow manage the elephant causing destruction to the banana plantation, but could not bear it if the wild animal damages other plantation crops such as coffee and orange. Another farmer, Prasath from the same village said an elephant entered through a fence of his banana field on Friday night and damaged crops. Besides, the elephant also picked up large amounts of jackfruit kept in front of his house. Ganesan, a physically challenged person at Erukalampatti village, said the elephant is causing such a menace as the animal took away three gunny bagfuls of cattle feed.





PK Dileep, Kodaikanal District Forest Officer, said Thandikudi is an elephant corridor, but the local community would be safeguarded from elephants.





A special team has been deployed at the village near Thandikudi to spot the elephant and drive the animal into its habitat. Moreover, people from the Village Forest Committee are also assisting to spot the animal and protect the local community at large.





He also added that the Agriculture staff have been taking stock of crop damage to provide adequate compensation to affected farmers.