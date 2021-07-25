Pernambut inspector, head constable shifted to AR for ‘bid to cover up’ fracas among gamblers

Vellore :

The issue started when Gnansekaran of Natrampalli in Tirupattur district was waylaid by another group on the outskirts of Vaniyambadi town over the former carrying with him Rs 25 lakh cash which he had allegedly won in private gambling at Morasapalli in Pernambut police station limits.





Gnanasekaran and two others with him entered the national highway when a car which followed them overtook and stopped with the four occupants of the second car demanding the money. This lead to an open fight between Gnanasekaran and his two friends and the four of the other group.





In the melee, the driver of Gnansekaran’s car removed the key of the rival vehicle and threw it down a deep pit resulting in the other group taking to their heels with the Rs 25 lakh when they knew that vehicular escape was impossible.





Soon passers-by alerted local police who in turn informed SP MR Sibi Chakravarthy who soon arrived at the spot with the Ambur and Vaniyambadi DSPs.





Under questioning at Vaniyambadi police station, Gnanasekaran accepted that he had won the money by gambling and that this was to make up the Rs.45 lakh he had lost at the same venue some days ago. The thieves’ car carried Karnataka registration stickers while inside police found some lathis and a beret usually worn by SPs.





Inspector Venketesan and HC Selvaraj were moved to AR immediately as they failed to inform Vellore police top brass about the incident which the latter learnt from their counterparts in Tirupattur district.





Pernambut station SI Arumugam has been given charge while Vellore police officials are yet to decide on the cop to be posted there. Meanwhile a special team has been formed to nab the culprits.