After 75 days, libraries reopen in non-containment zones of state

Chennai :

A circular had been sent to the district library authorities to allow visitors after screening them for body temperature and the safety protocols will be in place. According to state department sources, after a gap of 75 days, all the libraries, which were closed in view of the COVID pandemic are now reopened. The circular said that all COVID precautionary measures should be followed in the library, including spraying disinfectant and by following social distancing norms.





The libraries were opened based on the requests made by several people. Reopening of the libraries will be helpful for those who are preparing for competitive exams. However, libraries in containment areas continued to remain shut, official sources said.