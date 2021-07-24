Man offers lift to two women, robs one, throws her out and flees

Vellore :

The incident occurred when the two women, Sujatha (45), from Ranipet district, and working at a two-wheeler showroom, and her relative Sivabooshanam (67), were waiting at the Sholingur town bus stand to take a bus to Gudiyattam to visit a temple.





While they were waiting, a red car pulled up in front of them and the driver asked them about their destination. When he heard about Gudiyattam, he said that Pallikonda would be on the way and that he would drop them off there and they could easily reach Gudiyattam. The man demanded Rs150 for the trip and the women accepted and entered the vehicle.





After the car crossed Ranipet and when it was leaving Vellore town, the driver using one hand to drive, tried to grab Sivabooshanam’s gold necklace with the other. Shocked, she held on to it and both started screaming for help.





By this time, the car neared the Pallikonda toll plaza and feeling that he would be caught, the driver turned the vehicle and returned to Vellore on the National Highway threatening the women with dire consequences if they did not hand over their jewellery. The vehicle later neared Sathuvachary market area where work was on to construct a subway and hence traffic slowed to a crawl. Using the chance, Sujatha opened the door and jumped from the moving car, injuring her head and hands while Sivabooshanam continuing to hold onto her jewellery screamed for help from the passersby.





On seeing Sujatha jump from the car, traffic police and workers rushed towards it and looking at the commotion the driver also kicked Sivabooshanam out after managing to snatch away 10 sovereigns and sped away. However, as one of the women had dropped her cell phone in the car, police are using the phone’s location to track the car and arrest the driver.