1,830 new cases and 24 deaths logged in State

Chennai :

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the State stands at 1.3 per cent, while the TPR dipped below 3 per cent in all the districts. The highest TPR is in Cuddalore at 2.9 per cent, followed by 2.4 per cent in Thanjavur. On Thursday, Coimbatore reported 177 cases, followed by 135 in Erode and 130 in Chennai.





As many as 24 more deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu (six deaths in private and 18 in government hospitals). The highest of four deaths were reported in Coimbatore on Thursday. The death toll in the State stands at 33,862.





After 2,516 more people were discharged from hospitals across the State, the total number of recoveries stands at 24,86,192. Currently, there are 24,816 active cases in the State, with the highest of 2,293 in Coimbatore. Erode has 1,773 active cases. In the past 24 hours, 1,34,169 more people were tested for COVID-19 in the State.







