Exodus-hit pvt schools say EMIS data often go missing

Vellore :

Sources said that each school has a unique EMIS number for students, which would contain their scholastic history. Schools from across the state complain that the EMIS numbers were either blocked or missing from their systems. “So, this raises the suspicion that government officials using a master password to enter into private school computer systems to lift data of students,” a private school correspondent said seeking anonymity. The head of a three-decade-old school in Vellore, while agreeing to the possibility of data mining by officials, said, “just with an Aadhaar card officials can get all educational details about a student via the EMIS number.” Asked how many children on an average leave his institution per day, the HM said, “we lose around 3 students.”





Correspondent of another school in another district said, “those who leave have fee arrears of up to Rs 50,000. Though we approached the CEO over this issue, there has been no solution to this problem.” However, major schools do not want to antagonise the government department. When an attempt was made to get the views of one of the leading schools in Vellore Corporation limits, on this issue, the principal assured to get back after consulting the correspondent, but never did.