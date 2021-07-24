Both AIADMK, AMMK fill vacant party posts ahead of civic polls

Chennai :

A joint statement issued by AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami posted former minister P Valarmathi as party women’s wing secretary and legislator Maragatham Kumaravel as the joint secretary. The party also appointed Vaigai Chelvan as the literary wing secretary. Former Alandur MLA VNP Venkataram will now be the secretary of traders wing, the release said.





Similarly, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran appointed R Mohan as the new Cuddalore west district secretary. The party also appointed P Megala as the new IT wing secretary.





Though both the parties have started filling up the vacancies, the AIADMK and AMMK cadre are in a state of confusion over the merger plans nurtured by VK Sasikala, AIADMK and AMMK insiders admitted. Sasikala is in touch with both sulking AIADMK and AMMK workers and civic elections are approaching so the candidates’ selection will be an issue due to confusions created by ousted AIADMK leader Sasikala, multiple party sources said.