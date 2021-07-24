5 kids jump off hitch-hiked auto suspecting kidnap, hurt

Thiruchirapalli :

Sources said that Rajasekaran (36), a load auto driver from Kavalar Thottam in Thanjavur district, was returning after delivering fodder load at Keeranur in Pudukkottai. On the way, a group of people stopped his auto and asked him to ferry a group of students who were walking along the road after receiving their essential commodities from the noon meal organiser.





While the auto neared the village, Rajasekaran reportedly sped past the bus stop and the students, feared that the driver with an intention to kidnap them suddenly raced up. So, all the five jumped off the auto. By time he stopped the auto, all five students had suffered injuries. Subsequently, Rajasekaran contacted 108 Ambulance and rushed them to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. Sengipatti police registered a case and inquired Rajasekaran.