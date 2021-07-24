Bhavanisagar, Pillur, Amaravathi, dams nearing full level

Coimbatore :

As inflow crossed 15,000 cusecs following incessant rains in The Nilgiris, the dam’s storage rose to 97 feet, just three feet short of reaching its full reservoir level of 100 feet.





At 3 am on Friday, 14,000 cusecs were discharged from the dam resulting in flooding in Bhavani River. However, the inflow began to drop gradually to 10,000 cusecs at 6 am and further down to 8,000 cusecs at 8 am. A similar quantum of water was released considering the safety of the dam, which reached its brim last month too. Officials led by District Collector GS Sameeran reviewed the safety measures. Speaking to reporters, Coimbatore North RDO G Ravichandran said that people living in flood prone areas such as Thekkampatty, Nellithurai, Mettupalayam, Sirumugai areas have been asked to move to safer places. “Seven marriage halls and two schools were kept ready to shelter people staying in low lying areas. The villagers have also been warned against bathing, washing clothes and fishing in the flooded waters,” he said.





A similar flood warning has been given to people living along the banks of Amaravathi in Tirupur and Bhavanisagar dam in Erode. The Amaravathi dam was barley five feet short of reaching its full capacity of 90 feet in the morning. Also, the Bhavanisagar dam recorded a storage of 97.50 feet as against its full capacity of 105 feet at 12 noon. “Both the dams are likely to be opened anytime,” said officials.