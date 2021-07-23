AIADMK seeks ban on NEET and slash in fuel price

Chennai :

The opposition AIADMK on Friday announced a statewide protest against the DMK government urging the state to implement its poll manifesto and address issues related to NEET and Cauvery.





AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and leader of the opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami urged the cadres and the public to take up a protest on July 27 in front of their house raising slogans against the state. The protestors should raise slogans and hold placards urging the government to implements its poll promises.





The DMK came to power assuring that it will strike down the NEET exams. At the time of the poll campaign, the DMK announced that it will strike down the petrol and diesel prices by Rs 5 and Rs 4. The fuel price has become dearer and the rates have not been slashed by the state. The state had also affected the livelihood of farmers and the paddy procurement is delayed by the state despite farmers pleading for early procurement, the statement said. The AIADMK leaders also blamed the DMK- Congress alliance in the centre that implemented the NEET. Whenever the DMK comes to power the cost of essential commodities, groceries and provisions shoot up affecting the common man, the statement alleged said.





The statement the cadres to make sure that the protest is a success and it reaches out to the DMK government benefitting public.





“DMK assured Rs 100 subsidy for LPG gas cylinders and monthly financial assistance of Rs 1000 for the women. This is the first protest announced by our party and the placards highlighting public issues will be used in the protest,” said AIADMK functionary K Venkatesan, who is gearing up for the protest in Egmore assembly constituency.