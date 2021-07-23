BJP chief Annamalai calls on OPS, EPS

Chennai :

Though the visit of Annamalai was dubbed to be a mere courtesy call by the AIADMK sources, the maiden visit comes on the day when a former AIADMK minister MR Vijayabhaskar’s house is raided by the DVAC. Further the meeting assumes significance as both the AIADMK and BJP are gearing up for the upcoming civic polls.





The meeting lasted for more than an hour and the BJP delegation met OPS and EPS separately. The alliance leaders discussed about the political strategies to counter the ruling DMK. BJP state leaders Karu Nagarajan and former legislator VP Duraisamy accompanied Annamalai.