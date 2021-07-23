Will remain loyal to Sasikala, TTV, says ex-Sholingur MLA

Chennai :

Responding to a DT Next article on his reported defection to the DMK, Parthiban, one of the former AIADMK MLAs who sided with VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran said, “Indeed, I spoke to the Minister, whom I know for long. But, we never discussed politics or defection to the DMK. My conscience, the Minister’s conscience and God knows it.”





Asserting that he would remain loyal to Sasikala and AMMK general secretary Dhinakaran, Parthiban detailed his family’s long AIADMK legacy and told this paper that he has no intention to join the DMK. “Some people from AMMK might have joined the DMK recently for reasons they know best. There were media reports that I am planning to join the ruling party. There is no truth in it. I will remain loyal to Chinnamma and TTV,” he added.