Kalaignar library likely on Natham Road, Madurai: Velu

Madurai :

Madurai would also get two or three high level bridges in the coming months and project estimations are underway. The erstwhile government neglected the southern region of Tamil Nadu and more road infrastructure development projects would be implemented in TN South, the Minister added.





Kodai-Munnar road link





The PWD Minister also said that a road connecting Tamil Nadu’s favourite hill station of Kodaikanal and Munnar in neighbouring Kerala would soon be provided. There were repeated demands for this Tamil Nadu-Kerala road link and both the governments have exchanged letters to take up the project soon. Referring to the need for improving the battered Palani –Kodaikanal Road from Palani MLA IP Senthil Kumar, he said both these destinations assume great significance with Palani as a pilgrimage centre and Kodaikanal as a tourism centre.





More importantly, an approach road to Keeladi, the ancient archaeological site in Sivaganga district, would be laid as infrastructure developments are in the offing at the site, the Minister said.





To ease congestion, by-pass roads would be laid under the limits of municipalities and town panchayats across the state and further road infrastructure in parts of village panchayats and panchayat unions would be strengthened and improved. He also added that 5 District Revenue Officer led teams would be formed to ensure there’s no delay in acquiring lands for new roads.